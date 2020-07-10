Football EPL EPL Officials should explain decisions, says Mourinho on VAR controversy Jose Mourinho felt that referees must explain their match decisions to managers following Tottenham's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth. Reuters 10 July, 2020 21:45 IST Jose Mourinho was unsatisfied with two big decisions that went against Tottenham Hotspur in the match against Bournemouth. - Getty Images Reuters 10 July, 2020 21:45 IST Jose Mourinho believes match officials should be obliged to explain their decisions after Tottenham Hotspur was involved in more VAR controversy this week.Mourinho was left baffled after Harry Kane was denied a penalty early on in the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday, even though it was referred to the VAR officials.On the same night Bruno Fernandes earned Manchester United a penalty at Aston Villa after appearing to tread on Ezri Konsa's leg. Tottenham was also denied a Kane goal at Sheffield United after VAR ruled that Lucas Moura had used his arm despite the Brazilian being fouled and falling to the floor.Michel Oliver was the VAR referee on both of the Tottenham incidents and he will be the on-pitch official on Sunday when Spurs host Arsenal in the north London derby. Chelsea's top-four fate in own hands, says Lampard Mourinho preferred not to discuss Oliver during his news conference on Friday, but said officials should be forced to speak to managers to explain decisions.“I don't know who the VAR was at Villa, in our match was Paul (Tierney) (as) the referee on the pitch and the referee boss was Michael Oliver. I think you should have access to them, I know the rules don't allow it,” Mourinho said.“I think you should have access to them -- to ask directly why... They are very important in the game. A game is players, managers, referees.“It would make things much more open, much more clear. It would give the referee the opportunity to say, 'Yes, I made a mistake -- I feel sorry for that', or 'Yes I had incredible performance', or 'Yes I was perfect'.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos