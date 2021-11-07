Norwich sacks manager Daniel Farke

Norwich City has sacked manager Daniel Farke despite the team securing its first win of the season at Brentford earlier on Saturday, the Premier League club said in a statement.

“In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one,” said Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber.

“I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status.”