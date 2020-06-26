Farke: 'Hungry' Norwich aiming for the stars

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke says his side has exceeded expectations in the FA Cup, but it remains hungry for more and it would be an extraordinary achievement if it made it to Wembley.

Norwich has defeated Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur en route to the quarterfinals, where it hosts Manchester United on Saturday, and Farke believes his side is capable of going all the way.

“It's a big achievement to be in the quarter-finals, but we're hungry and want to keep going,” Farke, whose side is bottom of the Premier League, told reporters in a virtual news conference.

“We want to achieve something magical. We did when we won the Championship... last season and now we have the chance to create a miracle by staying in the league and winning the FA Cup. It would be an extraordinary achievement to go to Wembley.”

Norwich was comprehensively outplayed by United in both its Premier League clashes this season and Farke admits his side has a tough task ahead of it.

READ | Solskjaer admits 'hurt' over Liverpool title triumph

“Against no other team have we struggled as much as we did against United. They were too good for us at home, and at Old Trafford it wasn't our best game. We didn't have a chance in those two games so we need a special performance,” he added.

Norwich lies bottom of the Premier League standings, six points away from the safety zone, but Farke believes a win against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United can help his side build momentum in its battle for survival.

“Confidence always plays a big part in football. It's not like we can press a button to beat the best clubs,” he said.

“Once you find the momentum, you're capable of beating the best. A good result and performance tomorrow could benefit us in the league.”