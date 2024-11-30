 />
Premier League 2024-25: Wood equals Forest scoring record in Ipswich win; Schade hattrick helps Brentford beat Leicester

Chris Wood blasted home from the spot for his ninth goal of the campaign and 24th in the Premier League for Forest to join its former Dutch winger Bryan Roy’s tally.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 22:57 IST , NOTTINGHAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his team's first goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match against Ipswich Town FC.
Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match against Ipswich Town FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match against Ipswich Town FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nottingham Forest’s New Zealand striker Chris Wood’s second-half penalty downed Ipswich Town 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday as he became the club’s joint-top Premier League scorer.

The host got the spot kick after 48 minutes when Jota Silva was clipped by Sammie Szmodics and Wood blasted home for his ninth goal of the campaign and 24th in the Premier League for Forest to join its former Dutch winger Bryan Roy’s tally.

Forest was good value for the win, though Ipswich came close to opening the scoring midway through the first half when Cameron Burgess’s glancing header from a corner was cleared off the line by fullback Ola Aina.

ALSO READ | Kluivert, Evanilson create unique Premier League penalty records

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side moves up to sixth place on 22 points from 13 games, while Ipswich remains in the relegation zone with nine, down in 19th spot.

Schade lifts Brentford to 4-1 win over Leicester City with hat-trick and assist

Brentford's Kevin Schade celebrates scoring its fourth goal to complete a hat-trick.
Brentford’s Kevin Schade celebrates scoring its fourth goal to complete a hat-trick. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Brentford’s Kevin Schade celebrates scoring its fourth goal to complete a hat-trick. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brentford’s Kevin Schade bagged a hat-trick for his first goals of the Premier League season, plus set up a fourth goal, as Thomas Frank’s men roared back from a goal down to beat Leicester City 4-1 on Saturday.

Brentford is provisionally eighth in the Premier League table after 13 games, while Leicester, whose new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy watched from the Gtech Community Stadium stands, is a point above the drop zone in 16th.

Facundo Buonanotte put Leicester on the scoreboard against the run of play in the 21st minute, but the lead lasted just four minutes as Schade teed up Yoane Wissa with a pass off the side of his boot, and Wissa tapped in from close range.

Schade put the home side ahead four minutes later when he latched on to a deflected shot from Bryan Mbeumo in a crowded penalty area. The German bagged his second goal late in first-half injury time when he sprinted on to a through ball from Mikkel Damsgaard and chipped a left-footed shot over goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and into the far corner.

The 23-year-old completed his hat-trick in the 59th minute with a low powerful shot past Hermansen.

