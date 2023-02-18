Premier League

Manchester City held at Forest to fall behind Arsenal in title race

Manchester City fell two points behind Premier League leader Arsenal after being held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Reuters
18 February, 2023 22:39 IST
Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the team's first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at City Ground on February 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England.

Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at City Ground on February 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. | Photo Credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal left it very late to beat Aston Villa 4-2 earlier on Saturday and climbed back to the top of the standings, putting pressure on City to earn victory at Forest, with the visitors starting the encounter at a blistering pace.

City dominated possession and deservedly took the lead four minutes before the break, with Bernardo Silva slamming the ball into the net from the edge of the box.

The visitors should have doubled their advantage midway through the second half, but the usually lethal Erling Haaland hit the crossbar from close range before blazing the rebound over the top.

That miss proved pivotal as, out of nowhere, Forest’s January signing Chris Wood tapped home at the far post to level six minutes from time and lift the roof off a damp City Ground.

The champion threw everything at Forest in search of a dramatic late winner, but it could not break the hosts’ resistance, leaving City two points behind Arsenal, having played one game more. Forest climbed to 13th.

