Football EPL EPL Manchester United extends Ighalo loan deal Ighalo's stay was initially due to end on 31 May but he will now remain with the Reds until 31 January next year, enabling him to build on an impressive start at the club. Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 16:14 IST Odion Ighalo scored his first Manchester United goal against Club Brugge - Getty Images Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 16:14 IST Manchester United confirmed that it has extended the loan deal of Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo until January 2021.Having joined from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, Ighalos's stay was initially due to end on 31 May but he will now remain with the Reds until 31 January next year, enabling him to build on an impressive start at the club.Ighalo's tally of four goals in eight appearances so far includes at least one strike in each of his three starts in the Europa League and FA Cup.United will be boosted by the retention of Ighalo, as the team continues to prepare for this month's resumption of competitive football -- Premier League proposed to return on June 17 and FA Cup quarterfinals from weekend of June 27 and 28. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos