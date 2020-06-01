Manchester United extends Ighalo loan deal

Manchester United confirmed that it has extended the loan deal of Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo until January 2021.

Having joined from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, Ighalos's stay was initially due to end on 31 May but he will now remain with the Reds until 31 January next year, enabling him to build on an impressive start at the club.

Ighalo's tally of four goals in eight appearances so far includes at least one strike in each of his three starts in the Europa League and FA Cup.

United will be boosted by the retention of Ighalo, as the team continues to prepare for this month's resumption of competitive football -- Premier League proposed to return on June 17 and FA Cup quarterfinals from weekend of June 27 and 28.