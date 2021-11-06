Solskjaer rues 'big step backwards' after limp display in Man City loss

Despondent Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side took a "big step backwards" with its performance level against Manchester City as its rival strolled to a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United had one shot on target all match in the Manchester rain, with a dominant City condemning it to a third defeat in its last four home league games with ease.

Solskjaer's side has lost eight home matches in all competitions in 2021, its most in a calendar year since losing eight in 1989, with the pressure mounting on the Norwegian as he struggles to turn things around.

"Of course it's very disappointing," Solskjaer said. "It's a big step backwards, it is a way of losing that we don't like.

"When you lose a game against a good team you want to see a better Man United team than that."

READ | Manchester United loses another derby with a 2-0 loss to Manchester City

"When we had the ball they pressed us really well. We couldn't get the angles we needed to get the quality we have in behind. So we never got to the level that we need to be at to win against good teams," he added.

The knives were out for Solskjaer after United's thrashing at the hands of Liverpool in its previous home league match, but a win at Tottenham Hotspur and a Champions League draw at Atalanta hinted at better times ahead, before City put it to the sword.

"We started to look like the proper team," Solskjaer said. "We started to look on the front foot, the team that I like to see.

"We want to be on the front but we want to be more aggressive as well. We got a couple of good results but today was a big step back."