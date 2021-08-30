Solskjaer praises 'special' Greenwood, welcomes luck in Wolves win

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Mason Greenwood is a special talent after the teenager's winner in his side's 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Wolves dominated for long spells in the Premier League clash at Molineux, wasting chances and finding United goalkeeper David de Gea in inspired form.

The visitor created little in front of goal, but one chance was all it took as Greenwood drilled home the winner 10 minutes from time, his third goal in as many league games.

"In the Premier League, sometimes it can go both ways. Today we get three points, get a clean sheet, whereas on another day things can go against you," Solskjaer said.

Trincao almost breached United's defence in a frantic opening, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka racing back to block on the line as the Portuguese winger beat De Gea with a slotted effort.

The United keeper also made a remarkable double save to keep out two close-range efforts from Romain Saiss.

"Aaron saved one off the line, and when David (De Gea) saves that double chance, then that could go against us as well," added Solskjaer.

"But we have good players in either box and with Mason, this a special kid, the boy is unique, hitting the target, quickly, right foot, left foot, it doesn't matter for him. Sometimes you have got to earn your luck, and we got that today."

FURIOUS WOLVES

Wolves were furious in the aftermath of Greenwood's winning strike as they felt United midfielder Paul Pogba had fouled Ruben Neves in the build-up. Solskjaer, however, disagreed.

"Every manager would say it is wrong when it goes against you, but we were told that decision was correct," he said. "Referees have been told they've got to get the game flowing.

"Today, I'm not going to argue against the referee (Mike Dean), because it's a tackle, a bad touch by Paul, of course, but he goes in, and he goes in with his side foot. And I think it's a fair challenge."

Wolves have had 59 shots across their three league games so far but remain without a point or a goal, much to their coach Bruno Lage's frustration.

"One more time, a lot of chances. I think we have the best ones, and then we suffer one goal, and we lose, so it’s very hard," he said.

"After these three games, the chances we created, we didn’t score one goal, and we don't have any points after these three good performances.

"I am disappointed with the result but confident in the way we are playing, and for sure we will win. Sometimes you create a lot of chances and don’t score, other days, you create half a chance and score and win the game."