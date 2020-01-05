Football EPL EPL Ole Solskjaer responds to Manchester United’s transfer link with Raul Jimenez Manchester United has been linked with Wolves forward Raul Jimenez as the Red Devils look to bolster their attacking options. Sacha Pisani 05 January, 2020 08:09 IST Wolves star Raul Jimenez - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 05 January, 2020 08:09 IST Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to rule out a move for Wolves star Raul Jimenez following Saturday's FA Cup encounter.After Erling Haaland opted to join Borussia Dortmund, United has been linked with Wolves forward Jimenez as it looks to bolster its attacking options.Mexico international Jimenez has scored eight Premier League goals this season and 17 across all competitions for Wolves.Asked about Jimenez following the goalless draw away to Wolves, Solskjaer told reporters: "Another good player that we're being linked with. Ole's verdict on tonight's #EmiratesFACup tie.#MUFC #MUTV pic.twitter.com/JkwxYrpmpj— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 4, 2020 "It's loads of players who are being linked with us. I thought he came on and did really well today. But I can't comment on the speculation."Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was also quizzed on the rumours and he said: "It's the first-time I heard it. Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] didn’t mention anything about that."But the transfer window is open. When it is open, anything can happen. [However] We are delighted to have Raul."The future of United star Paul Pogba is also dominating headlines, with the January transfer window open.Sidelined with an ongoing ankle problem, Pogba has been linked to former club Juventus, Inter and La Liga giant Real Madrid.However, Solskjaer told the BBC: "You won't see Paul [Pogba] go in January." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos