Guardiola warns players to be careful in public as police investigate Walker

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola warned his players to be more careful when out in public after defender Kyle Walker became the subject of a police investigation for allegedly exposing himself in a bar.

British media reported that Cheshire Police are looking into a video “in relation to an indecent exposure” after The Sun alleged 32-year-old Walker had exposed himself in a Manchester bar. No arrests have been made, however.

Guardiola refused to comment on the matter on Friday, saying it was a “private issue” that would be resolved internally by the club, but said players must always be on their guard when they step out of the house.

“Yes, definitely, completely different from years ago,” he told reporters ahead of Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

“They know it already. When you open the door at home, you have to know that you will be filmed whatever you do. That is part of society.”

Guardiola said City will be flying to London rather than taking the train after it took six hours to reach its hotel last month ahead of a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Blizzards have also wreaked havoc on the motorways leading to long traffic jams but Guardiola said they had planned to fly to London beforehand.

“It was that day, six hours from here to the hotel. But we didn’t lose to Tottenham because of that trip. That day for many reasons, the traffic, delays to trains many hours. That day it took six hours,” he said.

“The team manager organised the trip as usual. So we will travel by plane... and hopefully we land safe and go to the hotel.”

Guardiola said Phil Foden is available for the trip after he injured his ankle in the 2-0 win over Newcastle United as City looks to reel in league leader Arsenal which has a five-point advantage.

Palace is 12th in the standings but just five points off the relegation zone and manager Patrick Vieira said it was a matter of concern for his team which is winless in 2023, a run of 10 games in all competitions.

“It’s important for us to remain calm to keep working and keep improving. We have a tough week ahead of us. It will be important to do our best and to try to get points,” Vieira said.

“We have to be brave and play as best as we can and give them problems. I strongly believe we can give them problems.

“I think the excitement to play City or any of the top teams is there, especially at home.”