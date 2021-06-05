Pep Guardiola wins PL manager of the season award

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola was named as the Premier League Manager of the Season for a third time in four years on Saturday.

The 50-year-old Guardiola had won the best manager's award in the 2017-18 edition and again in 2018-19 when he led City to consecutive English league titles.

Under the Spaniard, Man City conceded the fewest goals (32) this season and kept clean sheets in half of its games (19) to finish 12 points clear of second-placed Manchester United.

Guardiola won the 2020-21 award ahead of fellow nominees Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United), David Moyes (West Ham United), Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man United).

He has now matched the three PL Manager of the Season awards claimed by Arsene Wenger (Arsenal) and Jose Mourinho (Chelsea), with only Alex Ferguson (United) winning it on more occasions -- 11.

Guardiola made history this year as his City side became the first team to win the PL title after being as low as eighth on Christmas Day, masterminding a 15-match winning run to take the trophy back off Liverpool.

(With inputs from Reuters and ANI).