Guardiola goes seven straight games without a win for the first time in career after loss to Liverpool

Citizen’s run of poor results started with 1-2 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in EFL League Cup on October 31. Since then, the defending champions lost to Bournemouth, Brighton and Tottenham in the league before the lost to title rivals Liverpool.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 23:23 IST

Team Sportstar
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts prior to the Premier League match against Liverpool FC.
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts prior to the Premier League match against Liverpool FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts prior to the Premier League match against Liverpool FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola goes seven straight games without a win for the first time in his managerial career after Manchester City lost to Liverpool 0-2 in Premier League 2024-25 clash at Anfield on Sunday.

Man City’s season goes bad to worse after it failed to register a single win in its last seven outing in all-competitions.

Citizens’ run of poor results started with 1-2 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in EFL League Cup on October 31. Since then, the defending champions lost to Bournemouth, Brighton and Tottenham in the league before the lost to title rivals Liverpool.

In between, the 2022-23 Champions League winners also lost to Sporting Lisbon 1-4 and then squandered a three goal advantage against Dutch club Feyenoord to drew 3-3.

This is the first time in his illustrious managerial career the Spaniard has seen such a dip in form.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah meant that City remained fifth with 23 points while Arne Slot’s men continue its firm grip on the top spot with 34 points.

