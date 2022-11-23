Premier League

Pep Guardiola signs two-year contract extension with Manchester City 

Guardiola joined City in 2016 and has overseen the most successful period in club history, winning four league titles and nine major trophies. But he has so far failed to win the Champions League with City.

AP
23 November, 2022 15:49 IST
23 November, 2022 15:49 IST
Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2025.

Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2025. | Photo Credit: AFP

Guardiola joined City in 2016 and has overseen the most successful period in club history, winning four league titles and nine major trophies. But he has so far failed to win the Champions League with City.

Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2025.

The Spanish manager’s current deal was set to expire at the end of the season, but he has committed to a further two years at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola joined City in 2016 and has overseen the most successful period in club history, winning four league titles and nine major trophies. But he has so far failed to win the Champions League with City.

The extension will take his time with the reigning Premier League champion to nine years, which far exceeds his previous coaching jobs. Guardiola spent four seasons at Barcelona and three with Bayern Munich.

‘Something special’

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me,” he said on Wednesday. “From day one, I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place.

“I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together, and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

Guardiola has taken charge of 374 games at City, which is second only to Les McDowall (587) on the list of the club’s post-war managers.

Relentless ambition

“He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organization, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has,” said chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

“Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us