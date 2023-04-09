Premier League

PGMOL to investigate apparent elbow by official on Liverpool’s Robertson

An alleged elbowing of Liverpool’s Andy Robertson by an assistant referee at halftime during Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield will be investigated by the authorities.

Reuters
09 April, 2023 23:30 IST
Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Scotland international Robertson was seen remonstrating with an official at halftime and video replays appeared to show Constantine Hatzidakis brushing off the player and catching him with his arm.

“PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at halftime during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield,” Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said.

“We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded.”

In a super-charged game, Liverpool fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2. 

