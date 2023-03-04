Bournemouth’s Billing scores against Arsenal 9.11 seconds after kickoff

Bournemouth’s Philip Billing scored one of the quickest goals ever in the Premier League to put his side in front at leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Relegation battler Bournemouth launched an audacious raid down the right straight from the kickoff and the ball was played across for Billing to side-foot into the net.

9.11 - Phillip Billing's goal for Bournemouth against Arsenal was scored in 9 seconds, 11 milliseconds - the second-fastest goal scored in @premierleague history, after Shane Long for Southampton v Watford in April 2019 (7:69). Blocks. pic.twitter.com/ha22xb7Qev — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2023

Opta, the Premier League’s match data partner, timed the goal at 9.11 seconds which makes it the second-quickest in the Premier League era.

The quickest goal ever scored in the Premier League was Shane Long’s effort 7.69 seconds after kickoff for Southampton against Watford in 2019.