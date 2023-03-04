Premier League

Bournemouth’s Billing scores against Arsenal 9.11 seconds after kickoff

Relegation battler Bournemouth launched an audacious raid down the right straight from the kickoff and the ball was played across for Billing to side-foot into the net.

Reuters
LONDON 04 March, 2023 21:15 IST
AFC Bournemouth’s Philip Billing celebrates after scoring inside ten seconds after kickoff against Arsenal in the Premier League match in London on Saturday. f

AFC Bournemouth’s Philip Billing celebrates after scoring inside ten seconds after kickoff against Arsenal in the Premier League match in London on Saturday. f | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bournemouth’s Philip Billing scored one of the quickest goals ever in the Premier League to put his side in front at leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Opta, the Premier League’s match data partner, timed the goal at 9.11 seconds which makes it the second-quickest in the Premier League era.

The quickest goal ever scored in the Premier League was Shane Long’s effort 7.69 seconds after kickoff for Southampton against Watford in 2019.

