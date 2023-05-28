Premier League: Pochettino signs three-year deal with Chelsea- reports

Mauricio Pochettino has signed a three-year deal with Chelsea as its head coach according to reports.

Pochettino will be the second manager hired by Todd Boehly, with the first being Graham Potter, who was sacked after a string of disappointing results that left Chelsea as a relegation-threatened team.

The Argentine will replace interim manager Frank Lampard after the season.

Reports also say that Jesus Perez will also join as his assistant coach, who was with him at Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.

Pochettino has not been in charge of any club since his stint with Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021-22 season.

The 51-year-old rose to prominence during his time with Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent five years and also reached the Champions League final in 2019.