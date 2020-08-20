Football EPL EPL Premier League fixtures announced, Liverpool to host Leeds in opener Newly promoted Leeds will take on champion Liverpool on the opening day of the 2020-21 season of the Premier League. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 20 August, 2020 13:56 IST Defending champion Liverpool will host newly promoted Leeds on the opening day of the 2020-21 season of the Premier League. - Liverpool FC Team Sportstar CHENNAI 20 August, 2020 13:56 IST Newly promoted Leeds and Fulham will take on defending champion Liverpool and Arsenal respectively in the opening day of the 2020/21 season of the Premier League on September 12. Manchester City and Manchester United which recently participated in Champions League and Europa League fixtures will get a longer break and hence their clashes against Burnley and Aston Villa respectively have been postponed, with the dates to be announced. Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers also enjoy a late start. Lampard's boys travel to Brighton for their opener while Wolves kickoff their season against Sheffield United on September 14. Here are the full fixtures for the 2020-21 season: Saturday 12 SeptemberCrystal Palace v SouthamptonFulham v ArsenalLiverpool v Leeds UnitedSpurs v EvertonWest Brom v Leicester CityWest Ham v Newcastle UnitedMonday 14 September20:00 Brighton v Chelsea20:00 Sheffield United v WolvesSaturday 19 SeptemberArsenal v West HamAston Villa v Sheffield UnitedChelsea v LiverpoolEverton v West BromLeeds United v FulhamLeicester City v BurnleyMan Utd v Crystal PalaceNewcastle United v BrightonSouthampton v SpursWolves v Man CitySaturday 26 SeptemberBrighton v Man UtdBurnley v SouthamptonCrystal Palace v EvertonFulham v Aston VillaLiverpool v ArsenalMan City v Leicester CitySheffield United v Leeds UnitedSpurs v Newcastle UnitedWest Brom v ChelseaWest Ham v WolvesSaturday 3 OctoberArsenal v Sheffield UnitedAston Villa v LiverpoolChelsea v Crystal PalaceEverton v BrightonLeeds United v Man CityLeicester City v West HamMan Utd v SpursNewcastle United v BurnleySouthampton v West BromWolves v FulhamSaturday 17 OctoberChelsea v SouthamptonCrystal Palace v BrightonEverton v LiverpoolLeeds United v WolvesLeicester City v Aston VillaMan City v ArsenalNewcastle United v Man UtdSheffield United v FulhamSpurs v West HamWest Brom v BurnleySaturday 24 OctoberArsenal v Leicester CityAston Villa v Leeds UnitedBrighton v West BromBurnley v SpursFulham v Crystal PalaceLiverpool v Sheffield UnitedMan Utd v ChelseaSouthampton v EvertonWest Ham v Man CityWolves v Newcastle UnitedSaturday 31 OctoberAston Villa v SouthamptonBurnley v ChelseaFulham v West BromLeeds United v Leicester CityLiverpool v West HamMan Utd v ArsenalNewcastle United v EvertonSheffield United v Man CitySpurs v BrightonWolves v Crystal PalaceSaturday 7 NovemberArsenal v Aston VillaBrighton v BurnleyChelsea v Sheffield UnitedCrystal Palace v Leeds UnitedEverton v Man UtdLeicester City v WolvesMan City v LiverpoolSouthampton v Newcastle UnitedWest Brom v SpursWest Ham v FulhamSaturday 21 NovemberAston Villa v BrightonBurnley v Crystal PalaceFulham v EvertonLeeds United v ArsenalLiverpool v Leicester CityMan Utd v West BromNewcastle United v ChelseaSheffield United v West HamSpurs v Man CityWolves v SouthamptonSaturday 28 NovemberArsenal v WolvesBrighton v LiverpoolChelsea v SpursCrystal Palace v Newcastle UnitedEverton v Leeds UnitedLeicester City v FulhamMan City v BurnleySouthampton v Man UtdWest Brom v Sheffield UnitedWest Ham v Aston VillaSaturday 5 DecemberAston Villa v Newcastle UnitedBrighton v SouthamptonBurnley v EvertonChelsea v Leeds UnitedLiverpool v WolvesMan City v FulhamSheffield United v Leicester CitySpurs v ArsenalWest Brom v Crystal PalaceWest Ham v Man UtdSaturday 12 DecemberArsenal v BurnleyCrystal Palace v SpursEverton v ChelseaFulham v LiverpoolLeeds United v West HamLeicester City v BrightonMan Utd v Man CityNewcastle United v West BromSouthampton v Sheffield UnitedWolves v Aston VillaTuesday 15 December19:45 Arsenal v Southampton19:45 Aston Villa v Burnley19:45 Fulham v Brighton19:45 Leeds United v Newcastle United19:45 Leicester City v Everton19:45 Sheffield United v Man Utd19:45 West Ham v Crystal Palace19:45 Wolves v ChelseaWednesday 16 December20:00 Liverpool v Spurs20:00 Man City v West BromSaturday 19 DecemberBrighton v Sheffield UnitedBurnley v WolvesChelsea v West HamCrystal Palace v LiverpoolEverton v ArsenalMan Utd v Leeds UnitedNewcastle United v FulhamSouthampton v Man CitySpurs v Leicester CityWest Brom v Aston VillaSaturday 26 DecemberArsenal v ChelseaAston Villa v Crystal PalaceFulham v SouthamptonLeeds United v BurnleyLeicester City v Man UtdLiverpool v West BromMan City v Newcastle UnitedSheffield United v EvertonWest Ham v BrightonWolves v SpursMonday 28 DecemberBrighton v ArsenalBurnley v Sheffield UnitedChelsea v Aston VillaCrystal Palace v Leicester CityEverton v Man CityMan Utd v WolvesNewcastle United v LiverpoolSouthampton v West HamSpurs v FulhamWest Brom v Leeds UnitedSaturday 2 JanuaryBrighton v WolvesBurnley v FulhamChelsea v Man CityCrystal Palace v Sheffield UnitedEverton v West HamMan Utd v Aston VillaNewcastle United v Leicester CitySouthampton v LiverpoolSpurs v Leeds UnitedWest Brom v ArsenalTuesday 12 January*19:45 Arsenal v Crystal Palace19:45 Aston Villa v Spurs19:45 Fulham v Man Utd19:45 Leeds United v Southampton19:45 Leicester City v Chelsea19:45 Sheffield United v Newcastle United19:45 West Ham v West Brom19:45 Wolves v EvertonWednesday 13 January*20:00 Liverpool v Burnley20:00 Man City v Brighton*According to the Premier League, Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.Saturday 16 JanuaryArsenal v Newcastle UnitedAston Villa v EvertonFulham v ChelseaLeeds United v BrightonLeicester City v SouthamptonLiverpool v Man UtdMan City v Crystal PalaceSheffield United v SpursWest Ham v BurnleyWolves v West Brom Tuesday 26 January19:45 Brighton v Fulham19:45 Burnley v Aston Villa19:45 Everton v Leicester City20:00 Man Utd v Sheffield United20:00 West Brom v Man CityWednesday 27 January19:45 Chelsea v Wolves19:45 Newcastle United v Leeds United19:45 Southampton v Arsenal19:45 Spurs v Liverpool20:00 Crystal Palace v West HamSaturday 30 JanuaryArsenal v Man UtdBrighton v SpursChelsea v BurnleyCrystal Palace v WolvesEverton v Newcastle UnitedLeicester City v Leeds UnitedMan City v Sheffield UnitedSouthampton v Aston VillaWest Brom v FulhamWest Ham v LiverpoolTuesday 2 February 19:45 Aston Villa v West Ham19:45 Burnley v Man City19:45 Fulham v Leicester City19:45 Leeds United v Everton19:45 Sheffield United v West Brom19:45 Wolves v Arsenal20:00 Man Utd v SouthamptonWednesday 3 February19:45 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace19:45 Spurs v Chelsea20:00 Liverpool v BrightonSaturday 6 FebruaryAston Villa v ArsenalBurnley v BrightonFulham v West HamLeeds United v Crystal PalaceLiverpool v Man CityMan Utd v EvertonNewcastle United v SouthamptonSheffield United v ChelseaSpurs v West BromWolves v Leicester CitySaturday 13 FebruaryArsenal v Leeds UnitedBrighton v Aston VillaChelsea v Newcastle UnitedCrystal Palace v BurnleyEverton v FulhamLeicester City v LiverpoolMan City v SpursSouthampton v WolvesWest Brom v Man UtdWest Ham v Sheffield UnitedSaturday 20 FebruaryArsenal v Man CityAston Villa v Leicester CityBrighton v Crystal PalaceBurnley v West BromFulham v Sheffield UnitedLiverpool v EvertonMan Utd v Newcastle UnitedSouthampton v ChelseaWest Ham v SpursWolves v Leeds UnitedSaturday 27 FebruaryChelsea v Man UtdCrystal Palace v FulhamEverton v SouthamptonLeeds United v Aston VillaLeicester City v ArsenalMan City v West HamNewcastle United v WolvesSheffield United v LiverpoolSpurs v BurnleyWest Brom v BrightonSaturday 6 MarchAston Villa v WolvesBrighton v Leicester CityBurnley v ArsenalChelsea v EvertonLiverpool v FulhamMan City v Man UtdSheffield United v SouthamptonSpurs v Crystal PalaceWest Brom v Newcastle UnitedWest Ham v Leeds UnitedSaturday 13 MarchArsenal v SpursCrystal Palace v West BromEverton v BurnleyFulham v Man CityLeeds United v ChelseaLeicester City v Sheffield UnitedMan Utd v West HamNewcastle United v Aston VillaSouthampton v BrightonWolves v LiverpoolSaturday 20 MarchBrighton v Newcastle UnitedBurnley v Leicester CityCrystal Palace v Man UtdFulham v Leeds UnitedLiverpool v ChelseaMan City v WolvesSheffield United v Aston VillaSpurs v SouthamptonWest Brom v EvertonWest Ham v ArsenalSaturday 3 AprilArsenal v LiverpoolAston Villa v FulhamChelsea v West BromEverton v Crystal PalaceLeeds United v Sheffield UnitedLeicester City v Man CityMan Utd v BrightonNewcastle United v SpursSouthampton v BurnleyWolves v West HamSaturday 10 AprilBrighton v EvertonBurnley v Newcastle UnitedCrystal Palace v ChelseaFulham v WolvesLiverpool v Aston VillaMan City v Leeds UnitedSheffield United v ArsenalSpurs v Man UtdWest Brom v SouthamptonWest Ham v Leicester CitySaturday 17 AprilArsenal v FulhamAston Villa v Man CityChelsea v BrightonEverton v SpursLeeds United v LiverpoolLeicester City v West BromMan Utd v BurnleyNewcastle United v West HamSouthampton v Crystal PalaceWolves v Sheffield UnitedSaturday 24 AprilArsenal v EvertonAston Villa v West BromFulham v SpursLeeds United v Man UtdLeicester City v Crystal PalaceLiverpool v Newcastle UnitedMan City v SouthamptonSheffield United v BrightonWest Ham v ChelseaWolves v BurnleySaturday 1 MayBrighton v Leeds UnitedBurnley v West HamChelsea v FulhamCrystal Palace v Man CityEverton v Aston VillaMan Utd v LiverpoolNewcastle United v ArsenalSouthampton v Leicester CitySpurs v Sheffield UnitedWest Brom v WolvesSaturday 8 MayArsenal v West BromAston Villa v Man UtdFulham v BurnleyLeeds United v SpursLeicester City v Newcastle UnitedLiverpool v SouthamptonMan City v ChelseaSheffield United v Crystal PalaceWest Ham v EvertonWolves v BrightonTuesday 11 May19:45 Brighton v West Ham19:45 Burnley v Leeds United19:45 Everton v Sheffield United20:00 Man Utd v Leicester City20:00 West Brom v LiverpoolWednesday 12 May19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal19:45 Newcastle United v Man City19:45 Southampton v Fulham19:45 Spurs v Wolves 20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston VillaSaturday 15 MayBrighton v Man CityBurnley v LiverpoolChelsea v Leicester CityCrystal Palace v ArsenalEverton v WolvesMan Utd v FulhamNewcastle United v Sheffield UnitedSouthampton v Leeds UnitedSpurs v Aston VillaWest Brom v West HamSunday 23 May16:00 Arsenal v Brighton16:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea16:00 Fulham v Newcastle United16:00 Leeds United v West Brom16:00 Leicester City v Spurs16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace16:00 Man City v Everton16:00 Sheffield United v Burnley16:00 West Ham v Southampton16:00 Wolves v Manchester United 