Premier League points table: Liverpool enters race for Europe after 7-0 win over Man United

Liverpool climbed two spots in the Premier League after a historic 7-0 win over arch-rival Manchester United in its own backyard, at Anfield, on Sunday.
The win took the Reds into the race for Europe, with it sitting fifth at the moment, having a game in hand over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Man United, on the other hand, did not see a change in position despite the demoralising loss and sits third, 14 points short of table-topper, Arsenal.
Following is the Premier League points table:
|Position
|Team Name
|Played
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|Arsenal
|26
|20
|3
|3
|34
|63
|2
|Manchester City
|26
|18
|4
|4
|41
|58
|3
|Manchester United
|25
|15
|4
|6
|6
|49
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|14
|3
|9
|10
|45
|5
|Liverpool
|25
|12
|6
|7
|19
|42
|6
|Newcastle United
|24
|10
|11
|3
|18
|41
|7
|Fulham
|25
|11
|6
|8
|5
|39
|8
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|23
|11
|5
|7
|14
|38
|9
|Brentford
|23
|8
|11
|4
|7
|35
|10
|Chelsea
|25
|9
|7
|9
|-1
|34
|11
|Aston Villa
|25
|10
|4
|11
|-7
|34
|12
|Crystal Palace
|25
|6
|9
|10
|-11
|27
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|26
|7
|6
|13
|-16
|27
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|25
|6
|8
|11
|-24
|26
|15
|Leicester City
|25
|7
|3
|15
|-7
|24
|16
|West Ham United
|25
|6
|5
|14
|-10
|23
|17
|Leeds United
|25
|5
|7
|13
|-11
|22
|18
|Everton
|26
|5
|7
|14
|-19
|22
|19
|Southampton
|25
|6
|3
|16
|-21
|21
|20
|AFC Bournemouth
|25
|5
|6
|14
|-27
|21