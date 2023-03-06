Premier League

Premier League points table: Liverpool enters race for Europe after 7-0 win over Man United

The win over Manchester United took Liverpool into the race for Europe, with it sitting fifth at the moment, having a game in hand over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Team Sportstar
06 March, 2023 07:43 IST
Liverpool demolished Manchester United to cimb up the Premier League table, into a spot for the Europa League at the moment.

Liverpool demolished Manchester United to cimb up the Premier League table, into a spot for the Europa League at the moment.

Liverpool climbed two spots in the Premier League after a historic 7-0 win over arch-rival Manchester United in its own backyard, at Anfield, on Sunday.

The win took the Reds into the race for Europe, with it sitting fifth at the moment, having a game in hand over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Man United, on the other hand, did not see a change in position despite the demoralising loss and sits third, 14 points short of table-topper, Arsenal.

Following is the Premier League points table:

PositionTeam NamePlayedWin DrawLossGDPoints
1Arsenal2620333463
2Manchester City2618444158
3Manchester United251546649
4Tottenham Hotspur2614391045
5Liverpool2512671942
6Newcastle United24101131841
7Fulham251168539
8Brighton and Hove Albion2311571438
9Brentford238114735
10Chelsea25979-134
11Aston Villa2510411-734
12Crystal Palace256910-1127
13Wolverhampton Wanderers267613-1627
14Nottingham Forest256811-2426
15Leicester City257315-724
16West Ham United256514-1023
17Leeds United255713-1122
18Everton265714-1922
19Southampton256316-2121
20AFC Bournemouth255614-2721

