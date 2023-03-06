Premier League points table: Liverpool enters race for Europe after 7-0 win over Man United

Liverpool climbed two spots in the Premier League after a historic 7-0 win over arch-rival Manchester United in its own backyard, at Anfield, on Sunday.

The win took the Reds into the race for Europe, with it sitting fifth at the moment, having a game in hand over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Man United, on the other hand, did not see a change in position despite the demoralising loss and sits third, 14 points short of table-topper, Arsenal.

Following is the Premier League points table: