Premier League 2023-24 Predictions ft. Sportstar: Champion, top-four, golden boot & more

There aren’t many football leagues in the world which can match Premier League in terms of intensity and quality.

As another season of the English top-flight league gets rolling, we at Sportstar will look to put in our ‘Nostradamuseque’ predictions for the year.

PS - Beware of inherent biases.

Aashin Prasad

Champion Manchester City Top Four Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool Golden Boot Erling Haaland Relegation Sheffield United, Luton, Everton New Signing To Watch Out For Andre Onana

Manchester City’s biggest strength in the last few seasons has been its ability to bounce back from adversity and go on relentless unbeaten runs, while its challengers stuttered. One wonders what fresh allegations could spur City on this time or if anyone dares to rile up Haaland.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal clashes with Mateo Kovacic of Manchester City during The FA Community Shield. | Photo Credit: SHAUN BOTTERILL/Getty Images

Can Mateo Kovacic reproduce Gundogan’s clutch goals? Will Bernardo Silva too be added to the exit list? With a few uncertainties at City, Arsenal or even Manchester United would want to prove it can sustain a title challenge, after having strengthened themselves in the summer.

After flirting with relegation for the last two campaigns, this could the season Everton go down. Among goalkeepers, Andre Onana will likely be the farthest out of the box and will provide plenty of heart-racing moments.

Neeladri Bhattacharjee

Champion Manchester City Top Four Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool Golden Boot Erling Haaland Relegation Luton Town, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers New Signing To Watch Out For Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester City is expected to continue its dominance in the Premier League with manager Pep Guardiola claiming that their striker Erling Haaland is fitter than the last season.

If Haaland 1.0 at City could score 36 goals in his debut campaign in the league, his latest ‘version’ might be all the more dangerous.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has decided to find its own version of Haaland with another promising striker from Scandinavia – this one coming from Denmark.

Rasmus Hojlund has impressed during his time at Atalanta and for the international team, scoring a hat-trick against Finland in the European Championship qualifiers.

But at 20, it will be interesting to see how well he blends into Erik Ten Hag’s style and whether he can become United’s superstar or goes down the Anthony Martial way.

Several teams would be in the relegation battle but I feel Wolves would make the shock exit, with the club having a manager turnover days before the league starts.

Aneesh Dey

Champion Manchester City Top Four Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool Golden Boot Erling Haaland Relegation Luton Town, Sheffield United and Everton New Signing To Watch Out For Rasmus Hojlund

With the Premier League 2023-24 fast approaching, champions Manchester City led by Pep Guardiola will start as the favourite to defend its title and be the first team in the competition’s history to win four back-to-back titles. Given City’s quality throughout the pitch and its impressive squad depth, which is useful during the latter part of the season, it is difficult to see anyone, but the Cityzens, winning the title.

While City is the favourite to win the title, star man Erling Haaland will look to win the Golden Boot for a second consecutive season. The Norwegian took the league by storm last season, after arriving from Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland ended the league campaign with 36 goals: a Premier League record in a single season by a player.

Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United’s latest signing, comes with a lot of promise and will be one of the players to look out for. Apart from his pace, Hojlund’s movement off the ball has been praised and if the service is adequate from midfield, Hojlund can be an exciting talent to watch in front of goal. With current No.9 Anthony Martial’s inconsistent run, marred by injuries, the United faithful have long yearned for a proper striker. Finally, the Red Devils have one.

Nigamanth P

Champion Manchester City Top Four Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United Golden Boot Erling Haaland Relegation Luton Town, Everton and Bournemouth New Signing To Watch Out For Nicolas Jackson

Pep Guardiola’s men might have faced an obstacle against Arsenal, where they went down on penalties in the FA community shield final. But their calibre cannot be measured from just that. The reigning Premier League champion might have lost the services of the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez but has made some brilliant singings as well. The Croatian duo of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol might be just the transfers that would bolster their already deep squad.

Haaland, the Norwegian beast, did not find his rhythm last week against Arsenal, to the extent that Guardiola had to take him off in the 64th minute. But last season, Haaland made the Premier League his playground, scoring a staggering 36 goals in 35 appearances. The 23-year-old might be a bit rusty and might need a game or two to find his feet and replicate another 30+ G/A season.

Chelsea continued its spending spree in the summer transfer market as well, signing six players. Jackson’s transfer from Villarreal raised many eyebrows as Chelsea needed someone clinical in front of the goal and the 22-year-old is a relatively unknown commodity. But he might be just what Chelsea needed – someone with pace and the ability to convert half-chances into goals. Jackson has impressed in the pre-season, scoring two goals in four appearances. He will be Chelsea’s first-choice forward since fellow newcomer Christopher Nkunku suffered a knee injury and will spend close to four months on the sidelines.

Pranay Rajiv

Champion Arsenal Top Four Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Brighton Golden Boot Erling Haaland Relegation Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Everton New Signing To Watch Out For Andre Onana

It feels like a big risk, but I am putting my money on Arsenal to break Manchester City’s monopoly.

City has lost two of its clutch players in the form of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez. Sure, Erling Haaland will continue to score at a break-neck pace, but his ability to contribute in high-pressure situations is yet to be proven.

Arsenal has recruited brilliantly. Arteta has upgraded his midfield by bringing in Declan Rice, who has to be among the best in the world in the holding role. Kai Havertz is also a fantastic addition, as he can contribute both in attack and midfield.

Watch @JulioEnciso33's #PL Goal of the Season winner from EVERY angle! 📺🍿 pic.twitter.com/dTs8DvecHy — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 4, 2023

For the top-four pick, I have gone with an outfield choice of Brighton, whose vision I truly admire. There aren’t many teams that recruit as well as the Seagulls and they play the most enjoyable style of football in the league. If things go their way, sky is the limit for them.

Andre Onana is my pick for player to watch out for as I think he will transform the way Manchester United play its football. Also, who doesn’t love a maverick.

Anish Pathiyil

Champion Manchester City Top Four Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea Golden Boot Erling Haaland Relegation Luton Town, Sheffield United, Bournemouth New Signing To Watch Out For Declan Rice

As much as Arsenal has done to be a real contender for the title this season, Man City might still be a step away. The only hope for Premier League teams, I feel, is to pray Pep Guardiola is bored and wants a new challenge. Another big talking point will be the battle for the fourth spot, where I’ve gone Chelsea over Liverpool. Though the starting midfield looks okay for the Reds, there are cracks that will only widen with an injury or two, resulting in quite a large number of goals being conceded.

Everton manager Sean Dyche reacts during a Premier League game. | Photo Credit: PETER POWELL/REUTERS

Moving on to the relegation battle, two of the three clubs were quite easy to name. Everton and Nottingham Forest will also be in the conversation but I feel some Sean Dyche 4-4-2 and Steve Cook magic will do just enough for them. Wolves’ troubles continue with Lopetegui leaving but it has enough quality in the squad to survive. Declan Rice will be my signing to watch out for, because of the solutions he provides to the Arsenal midfield which was the only major blip in the team heading into the season.