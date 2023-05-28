Premier League: Manchester United claim comeback win over Fulham to end season in third

Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet as Manchester United came from behind to claim a 2-1 home win over Fulham on Sunday and end its Premier League campaign on a high.

Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute when Kenny Tete angled in a near post header from a Willian corner, but the London club missed an opportunity to double its advantage seven minutes later when Aleksandar Mitrovic’s spot kick was saved by David de Gea.

United took the initiative after the massive let-off and was rewarded in the 39th minute when Sancho equalised with a simple close-range shot, before Fred’s defence-splitting pass set up Fernandes to score a 55th-minute winner with a delicate chip.

The result made no change to the Premier League table. United finished the season in third place, while Fulham ended in 10th for their first top-half finish since 2012.

Villa seal Conference League place with win over Brighton

Aston Villa secured a return to Europe in the Conference League next season with a 2-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion as goals from Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins on Sunday saw it end the Premier League campaign in seventh place.

Deniz Undav pulled a goal back for sixth-placed Brighton, that had already sealed their best ever league finish prior to kick-off and is looking forward to a maiden continental campaign in the Europa League next term.

Villa finished the season on 61 points from 38 games after a revival in fortunes under Unai Emery, who took over a team hovering just above the relegation zone with 12 points from 13 games in October.

Undav also had a goal disallowed for offside, while Villa’s Jacob Ramsey provided a contender for miss of the season when he ballooned the ball over from four yards with the goal gaping.