Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea holds on to beat Leicester despite Madueke mishap

Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez helped Chelsea to a 2-1 Premier League win at Leicester City on Saturday that would have been much more comfortable if Blues winger Noni Madueke had not blocked teammate Cole Palmer’s goalbound shot.

Chelsea dominated its host for most of the game but a lack of sharpness in front of goal almost cost it late on as Leicester pulled a goal back through a Jordan Ayew penalty, leading to a nervous final few minutes.

After draws against Manchester United and Arsenal before the international break, Chelsea came flying out of the traps and Jackson punished Leicester for not clearing its lines in the 15th minute.

The visitor won a long Leicester kick-out and immediately started making its way back up the pitch before Fernandez found Jackson, who took a touch before flicking the ball past Foxes keeper Mads Hermansen with the outside of his right boot.

Chelsea continued to dominate and should have gone two up in the 54th minute, but Madueke ran ahead of the play and could not get out of the way of Palmer’s close-range shot at an empty net, deflecting his effort wide.

Chelsea captain Fernandez spared his blushes in the 75th minute, reacting quickest after Hermansen saved from Jackson to head home the rebound, but the Foxes did not give up.

Substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid threw them a lifeline when he was tripped in the box in stoppage time, and Ayew just about squeezed his spot-kick past Hermansen, leading to a late onslaught from the home team.

Leicester’s late charge, however, came too late to prevent Chelsea from sealing a win that moved the third-placed Blues up to 22 points in the table. Leicester is 16th on 10 points.