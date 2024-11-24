 />
Premier League 2024-25: Guardiola suffers career-worst league home defeat after Tottenham wins 4-0 against Man City

City remain second in the table on 23 points but is five points adrift of leaders Liverpool, with the Reds having a game in hand, while Spurs climbed to sixth on 19 points after 12 games.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 01:41 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks dejected during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks dejected during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks dejected during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City’s misery continued with a shock 4-0 Premier League rout by Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, marking the first time in Pep Guardiola’s dazzling managerial career that he has lost five games in a row across all competitions.

James Maddison scored twice in the span of seven first-half minutes, while Pedro Porro netted shortly after the break and Brennan Johnson added a fourth goal deep in added time to end City’s club record run of 52 consecutive home matches unbeaten in all competitions.

City remain second in the table on 23 points but is five points adrift of leaders Liverpool, with the Reds having a game in hand, while Spurs climbed to sixth on 19 points after 12 games.

Guardiola’s four-time defending champion were all over the place defensively and paid the price in the 13th minute when Maddison side-footed in a cross from Dejan Kulusevksi. Maddison doubled the lead seven minutes later when he chipped the ball over grounded goalkeeper Ederson.

Porro put the match out of reach in the 52nd minute when Dominic Solanke cut back the ball for the Spaniard who unleashed a first-time effort past Ederson, and then substitute Johnson added one more in the 93rd minute in front of City’s shell-shocked fans.

