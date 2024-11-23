 />
Latest issue of Sportstar

Premier League 2024-25: Saka on target as Arsenal beats Nottingham Forest to return to winning ways

Victory kept Arsenal in fourth place with 22 points from 12 games, six points behind leader Liverpool which faces bottom club Southampton on Sunday. Forest slipped to sixth.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 22:54 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal controls the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2024 in London, England.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal controls the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal controls the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League with Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard inspiring a comfortable 3-0 home victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side desperately needed three points to revive its title hopes after four league games without a win and the result never looked in doubt after Saka’s early opener.

England forward Saka combined with the influential Odegaard to finish in style after 15 minutes and the host should have been further ahead before halftime with Forest keeper Matz Sels making several fine saves to keep his side in it.

Forest began the game level on points with Arsenal but its hopes vanished when halftime substitute Thomas Partey doubled Arsenal’s lead with a curled finish in the 52nd minute and substitute Ethan Nwaneri added a late third.

Victory kept Arsenal in fourth place with 22 points from 12 games, six points behind leader Liverpool which faces bottom club Southampton on Sunday. Forest slipped to sixth.

In other matches, Matheus Cunha’s superb double earned Wolves a 4-1 comeback victory at Fulham in the Premier League, extending the visitor’s unbeaten run to four games.

At Villa Park, Ross Barkley headed in a late equaliser as Aston Villa salvaged a 2-2 Premier League draw with lowly Crystal Palace on a wet and windy afternoon.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

