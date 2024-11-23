Premier League 2024-25: Saka on target as Arsenal beats Nottingham Forest to return to winning ways

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League with Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard inspiring a comfortable 3-0 home victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Mikel Arteta’s side desperately needed three points to revive its title hopes after four league games without a win and the result never looked in doubt after Saka’s early opener.
England forward Saka combined with the influential Odegaard to finish in style after 15 minutes and the host should have been further ahead before halftime with Forest keeper Matz Sels making several fine saves to keep his side in it.
Forest began the game level on points with Arsenal but its hopes vanished when halftime substitute Thomas Partey doubled Arsenal’s lead with a curled finish in the 52nd minute and substitute Ethan Nwaneri added a late third.
Victory kept Arsenal in fourth place with 22 points from 12 games, six points behind leader Liverpool which faces bottom club Southampton on Sunday. Forest slipped to sixth.
In other matches, Matheus Cunha’s superb double earned Wolves a 4-1 comeback victory at Fulham in the Premier League, extending the visitor’s unbeaten run to four games.
At Villa Park, Ross Barkley headed in a late equaliser as Aston Villa salvaged a 2-2 Premier League draw with lowly Crystal Palace on a wet and windy afternoon.
