Football EPL EPL Watch: Arteta's plans for the game against Sheffield Arsenal is set to host Sheffield United at home on Sunday in the Premier League as it looks to build on its home form at the Emirates. Team Sportstar 03 October, 2020 14:16 IST Mikel Arteta may make further additions to his Arsenal squad - AFP After beating Liverpool in the round of 16 of the League Cup, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants his team to carry the momentum into the Premier League against Sheffield United on Sunday.The Spaniard discussed Chris Wilder's side, which has not yet scored in the 2020-21 league season so far and explains Arsenal's positive run can help make the Emirates a fortress for the rest of the season.