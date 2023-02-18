Premier League

Premier League: Bournemouth beats Wolves 1-0 to move out of relegation zone

Bournemouth moved out of the Premier League relegation zone after a second-half goal from Marcus Tavernier guided them to a 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Reuters
18 February, 2023 22:49 IST
AFC Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier scores their first goal.

AFC Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier scores their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The south-coast club jumped from 19th to 17th on 21 points after 23 games, a point above the drop zone, after their first win since the World Cup break. Wolves stay in 15th place on 23.

The hosts started strongly at Molineux with several early forays into Bournemouth’s penalty area, but were unable to make the most of their momentum in the first half.

Pablo Sarabia and Adama Traore, who was a constant threat down the right, found the target with shots from tight angles, but their efforts were comfortably saved by Neto.

Gary O’Neil’s visitors began the second half on the front foot and were rewarded with a goal in the 50th minute as Dominic Solanke squared for Tavernier to bundle in with his thigh.

Wolves piled on the pressure as they desperately sought an equaliser and Ruben Neves stung Neto’s palm with a long-range effort in added time but Bournemouth stood firm to earn their first away clean sheet of the season.

