Premier League

Premier League: Bowen inspires West Ham to victory over struggling Leeds

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen set up one goal and scored another to inspire his side to a 3-1 Premier League victory at the London Stadium on Sunday and deepen the relegation crisis at Leeds United.

Reuters
LONDON 21 May, 2023 20:18 IST
West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game, during the English Premier League match.

West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game, during the English Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AP

Leeds remains in the relegation zone with 31 points from 37 games, two points behind 17th-placed Everton with the home visit of Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season next Sunday. Everton welcomes Bournemouth to Goodison Park.

Leeds took the lead in the 17th minute when Weston McKennie’s long throw was volleyed into the net from 12-yards by Rodrigo, a sublime finish against a static West Ham defence.

The home side responded when Declan Rice, in what could be his final home game for West Ham before a summer move, produced a neat finish at the back post from Bowen’s cross.

The home side dominated possession and hit the front with 18 minutes remaining as Danny Ings slipped Bowen in on goal with an excellent pass and the forward found the far corner with the outside of his left boot.

The points were sealed for West Ham during injury-time when some brilliant footwork from Lucas Paqueta on the right wing saw him beat several defenders before laying on a tap-in for substitute Manuel Lanzini. 

