Premier League: Chelsea’s Potter won’t get carried away despite ‘step forward’

Chelsea appears to have hit the brakes on its downward spiral after claiming back-to-back wins for the first time since October, but manager Graham Potter said on Friday he will not get carried away by recent results.

Chelsea is 10th in the Premier League and was eliminated early in both of England’s knockout cup competitions.

It endured a miserable run of two wins in 15 games that ended last Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United, which was followed by a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

When asked if the wins had taken some of the weight off his shoulders, Potter told reporters: “In some way, yeah.

“I don’t think it’s something I get too bogged down with but it’s always nicer to win. Everything feels better, it feels like you’re taking a step forward,” added Potter, speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit to 15th-placed Leicester City.

“I’m not getting carried away; it’s two wins. The boys have stuck together through a bad time which is good, but we have to start again against Leicester.”

Chelsea has opted to employ a 3-4-3 system in their last two games, but Potter stressed that the formation was not set in stone.

“Even in the two games, we’ve had different back threes...

“At the moment the formation is suiting us quite well, and it’s working. Defensively, we’re up there as one of the best teams in the Premier League.

“So that is something to be positive about. But we have to be balanced and do both sides of the game well. The attacking bit is more difficult than the defending, but consistency always helps.”

On Saturday, Chelsea will come up against a Leicester side that has lost its last four games in all competitions and has failed to register a shot on target in its last two league games.

Leicester has also won only one of its last six home league games against Chelsea.

Despite the odds looking to be in the London club’s favour, Potter urged caution.

“We have to play well. Leicester’s results have been worse than their performances, they’ve been a bit unfortunate. They’re suffering from not the best of starts but have rallied,” Potter said.

Chelsea will be without Reece James (illness), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back) and N’Golo Kante (hamstring) for Saturday’s game, while Raheem Sterling’s participation is in doubt due to a hamstring issue.