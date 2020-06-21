Premier League: Pulisic, Giroud goals give Chelsea win over Aston Villa

Chelsea boosted its hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four after second-half goals from substitute Christian Pulisic and striker Olivier Giroud secured a 2-1 comeback win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa on Sunday.

The result left Chelsea fourth on 51 points from 30 games, five ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, while Villa's hopes of avoiding the drop were dented as it stayed second-bottom on 26 points, one point adrift of the safety zone.

Defender Kortney Hause had fired the home side ahead against the run of play in the 43rd minute with his first Premier League goal, scrambling in a close-range rebound after Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga parried an Anwar El Ghazi shot.

Dominant Chelsea had 76% of possession in the opening half and missed a string of chances, with Villa keeper Oerjan Nyland twice denying Mason Mount while Mateo Kovacic volleyed inches wide from the edge of the penalty area.

American Pulisic equalised on the hour, five minutes after coming on, when he stabbed a Cesar Azpilicueta cross off the underside of the bar at the far post as Villa's defence finally cracked under intense Chelsea pressure.

Azpilicueta delivered another telling assist two minutes later, threading the ball to Giroud from a flowing move and the Frenchman's deflected shot on the turn gave Nyland no chance.

- Joelinton ends goal drought as Newcastle overpowers Sheffield -

Record signing Joelinton scored his first Premier League goal since August as Newcastle United secured a convincing 3-0 win over 10-man Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Magpies striker found the net from close range to round off a dominant display for Newcastle, which was playing its first game since the Premier League restart.

Sheffield United did not create many opportunities at St James' Park and was reduced to 10 men early in the second half when defender John Egan collected his second yellow card.

Egan, who was cautioned for clashing with Joelinton over an offside decision in the first half, brought down the Brazil national to receive his marching orders from referee David Coote.

Newcastle seized control of the contest in the 55th minute when midfielder Matt Ritchie's cross from the left wing found Allan Saint-Maximin, whose low shot found the net.

Ritchie doubled Newcastle's lead in the 69th minute with a swerving shot from the edge of the box, before Joelinton recorded only his second league goal of his debut campaign in the northeast.