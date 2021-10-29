Football EPL EPL Christian Pulisic returns to training for Chelsea The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September - his sixth significant injury in his two-plus years at Chelsea. AP 29 October, 2021 09:01 IST Pulisic injured an ankle while on international duty in early September - his sixth significant injury in his two-plus years at Chelsea. - AP AP 29 October, 2021 09:01 IST Christian Pulisic resumed training with Chelsea ahead of a weekend match at winless Newcastle, the English Premier League club said Thursday.The 23-year-old Pulisic has not featured since August 14, when he scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the league season.The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September - his sixth significant injury in his two-plus years at Chelsea.ALSO READ | Real Sociedad regains lead in Spain, Atletico held again Chelsea posted a brief update on returning players - Pulisic, N’Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta - along with photos of them at training.The Premier League leader plays Newcastle at St. James' Park on Saturday. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :