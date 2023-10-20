MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League clubs to wear black armbands amid Israel-Hamas conflict

The armbands will be worn in matches played from Saturday to Monday, with the league also announcing that they will make a donation to the British Red Cross.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 22:19 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Premier League clubs to wear black armbands amid Israel-Hamas conflict
FILE PHOTO: Premier League clubs to wear black armbands amid Israel-Hamas conflict | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Premier League clubs to wear black armbands amid Israel-Hamas conflict | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Premier League players, managers and match officials will wear black armbands for the next round of matches as a mark of respect for those affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict, the English top-flight league said on Friday.

“We hope for peace, and our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims, their families and the communities impacted,” the league said.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Man City faces tough test against Brighton with De Bruyne missing

The armbands will be worn in matches played from Saturday to Monday, with the league also announcing that they will make a donation to the British Red Cross.

Israel has been carrying out a bombing campaign in Gaza and has vowed to wipe out the Hamas Islamist group that rules it, after Hamas gunmen burst through the barrier fence surrounding the enclave on October 7 and rampaged through Israeli towns and kibbutzes, killing 1,400 people, mainly civilians. 

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hyderabad track to have design changes as Formula E returns to India for consecutive editions
    V.S. Aravind
  2. Premier League clubs to wear black armbands amid Israel-Hamas conflict
    Reuters
  3. World Cup 2023 highest run scorers after AUS vs PAK: Rizwan displaces Rohit from top
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia vs Pakistan highlights, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Zampa takes four as AUS beats PAK by 62 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bayern, Galatasaray and AEK Athens fined by UEFA for violent behaviour of fans in Champions League matches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League clubs to wear black armbands amid Israel-Hamas conflict
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Injured Chelsea striker Broja out of game with Arsenal
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Man City faces tough test against Brighton with De Bruyne missing
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Son and Romero available for Spurs despite injury scare
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Sweden Captain Lindelof available for United despite Brussels attack chaos
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hyderabad track to have design changes as Formula E returns to India for consecutive editions
    V.S. Aravind
  2. Premier League clubs to wear black armbands amid Israel-Hamas conflict
    Reuters
  3. World Cup 2023 highest run scorers after AUS vs PAK: Rizwan displaces Rohit from top
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia vs Pakistan highlights, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Zampa takes four as AUS beats PAK by 62 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bayern, Galatasaray and AEK Athens fined by UEFA for violent behaviour of fans in Champions League matches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment