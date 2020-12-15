Football EPL EPL Six new positive tests at Premier League clubs in latest round of testing A total of 1,549 players and club staff members were tested between December 7-13, the six people who have tested positive are self-isolating. Reuters 15 December, 2020 08:59 IST The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days. - Getty Images Reuters 15 December, 2020 08:59 IST The Premier League said on Monday that six people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days. Petr Cech makes Chelsea return 18 months after retiring “The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 7 December and Sunday 13 December, 1,549 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were six new positive tests,” the league said in a statement.A total of 106 people have tested positive for the virus in 15 rounds of testing this season.There have been more than 1.8 million COVID-19 infections and over 64,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos