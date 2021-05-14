Football EPL EPL Everton Champions League hopes fades after Villa stalemate Everton failed to create any clear chances late in the game and the result left the Merseyside club eighth in the table, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea. Reuters BIRMINGHAM 14 May, 2021 01:07 IST Everton's Dominic Calvert Lewin after the match against Aston Villa at Villa Park. - AP Reuters BIRMINGHAM 14 May, 2021 01:07 IST Everton's faint hopes of a top-four Premier League finish were all but extinguished following a goalless draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday.Villa defender Tyrone Mings headed the home side's best chance wide from Douglas Luiz's cross when he should have at least tested Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.READ|United players arrive at ground six hours before Liverpool game After an uninspiring first half, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton improved after the break with Ben Godfrey drawing a save from Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.But Everton failed to create any clear chances late in the game and the result left the Merseyside club eighth in the table, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.