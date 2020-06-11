Football EPL EPL Premier League faces COVID-19 impact despite clubs posting record revenue The English top flight reinforced its reputation as the richest soccer league in the world by posting a 7% year-on-year increase in revenue. Reuters London 11 June, 2020 10:38 IST The Premier League could lose around 1 billion pounds in revenue, despite plans to restart the season. - Getty Images Reuters London 11 June, 2020 10:38 IST Premier League clubs enjoyed a record 5.2 billion pounds ($6.65 billion) of revenue in the 2018-19 season, according to data released by Deloitte on Thursday, but income is expected to decline in the short-term due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The English top flight reinforced its reputation as the richest soccer league in the world by posting a 7% year-on-year increase in revenue, primarily driven by UEFA distributions to the clubs.Four English clubs featured in the finals of Europe's two club competitions last season. Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur to lift the Champions League trophy, while Chelsea thrashed Arsenal to claim the Europa League title.The novel coronavirus outbreak, however, has disrupted the 2019-20 season for the major European leagues.The report anticipates the Premier League to lose around 1 billion pounds in revenue this season, despite plans to restart the competition on June 17.READ | La Liga restart: All you need to know Almost 500 million pounds will be lost permanently due to loss of matchday revenue and rebates on broadcast and commercial deals.The other half is expected to be deferred to the 2020-21 financial year, given almost a quarter of the season will be played beyond June 30.“Football returning in a safe and sensible way - is clearly important to limiting the financial impact that the pandemic has had,” Dan Jones, partner and head of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte.“Much remains uncertain, particularly around the timing and scale of the return of fans to stadiums and the impact on commercial and broadcast partners' wider businesses.”The European football market as a whole generated a record 28.9 billion euros ($32.99 billion) in the 2018-19 campaign, with the big five leagues in England, Spain, Germany, France and Italy contributing 17 billion euros, a 9% increase from the previous year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos