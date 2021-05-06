Premier League preview: Fight for top four, City inching closer to coronation

Here are brief match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the Premier League fixtures from May 7-10.

Friday, May 7

Leicester City v Newcastle United

* Leicester has won its last three Premier League meetings with Newcastle, including a 5-0 victory when the teams last played at the King Power Stadium in 2019.

* Newcastle has two wins in its last 11 games and is 17th in the table with 36 points.

* Third-placed Leicester is looking to extend its unbeaten run to four games.





Saturday, May 8

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

* Tottenham has beaten Leeds nine times in 25 Premier League meetings but only twice away from home.

* After three straight wins in March and April, Leeds has drawn two and lost one of its last three league matches.

* Spurs are looking to extend their winning league run to three games in interim boss Ryan Mason's fourth game in charge in all competitions.

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

* The relegated Blades have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches and were beaten 2-0 when the two teams met in January.

* Palace, which is 13th, is winless in its last four league games, losing the last three.

* Four of the last six league meetings between the teams have finished 1-0.

Manchester City v Chelsea

* Chelsea has won 26 of the 47 Premier League meetings between the teams, including 14 away from home.

* Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea has kept a clean sheet in seven of its last nine league matches.

* Manchester City has won 12 of its 17 home matches (D2 L3) this season.

Liverpool v Southampton

* Southampton stunned Liverpool 1-0 at home in their previous league meeting in January.

* Only three of Southampton's 11 wins over Liverpool have come at Anfield.

* Liverpool is seventh with 54 points from 33 games and faces a battle to secure a top-four spot that will ensure Champions League qualification.





Sunday, May 9

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

* The last four meetings between Wolves and Brighton have ended in draws.

* Wolves have won just two of their last seven home games.

* Brighton ended a four-game winless run with a 2-0 victory over Leeds United last time out.

Aston Villa v Manchester United

* United has won 36 of the 51 Premier League meetings between the teams, including 16 away from home.

* Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United is undefeated in its last 24 away league matches.

* After a bright start to the season, Villa has won just two of its last nine games to drop to 10th in the table.

West Ham United v Everton

* Everton has lost just one of its last 12 away matches in the league, winning eight.

* West Ham has scored at least two goals in five of their last six league games.

* West Ham snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-1 win at Burnley last time out to stay in contention for a top-four spot that will secure Champions League qualification.

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

* Arsenal has won 17 of the 25 Premier League meetings against West Brom, including its 4-0 triumph in January.

* Arsenal is currently ninth and on course for its worst Premier League finish since 1994-95 (12th).

* West Brom is 19th with 26 points from 34 games, 10 points adrift of the safety zone, and face an uphill battle to avoid relegation.





Monday, May 10

Fulham v Burnley

* Fulham is winless in its last six league games since a 1-0 victory at Liverpool in March.

* Scott Parker's side, which is 18th, has failed to score in five of its last seven home league matches.

* Burnley is looking for back-to-back away wins for the first time since January, when it registered victories over Liverpool in the Premier League and Fulham in the FA Cup in consecutive games.



