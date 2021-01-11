Football EPL EPL Premier League: Spurs vs Fulham rearranged for Wednesday Fulham's game at Tottenham last month was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the west London club. Reuters 11 January, 2021 18:48 IST A general view outside the stadium for the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham on December 30. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 11 January, 2021 18:48 IST Fulham's postponed game with Tottenham Hotspur has been rescheduled for Wednesday, the Premier League club said on Monday.Fulham's game at Tottenham last month was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the west London club. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos