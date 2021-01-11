EPL

Premier League: Spurs vs Fulham rearranged for Wednesday

Fulham's game at Tottenham last month was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the west London club.

Reuters
11 January, 2021 18:48 IST

A general view outside the stadium for the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham on December 30.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Reuters
11 January, 2021 18:48 IST

Fulham's postponed game with Tottenham Hotspur has been rescheduled for Wednesday, the Premier League club said on Monday.

