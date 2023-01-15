Premier League

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League LIVE: Confirmed lineups, live streaming info

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Read the pre-match build up and live updates of the Premier League match, CHE vs CRY, from London, England.

Last Updated: 15 January, 2023 18:36 IST
Graham Potter, Manager of Chelsea will look to turn the tide against Crystal Palace after three consecutive losses for the Blues in the last three matches.

Graham Potter, Manager of Chelsea will look to turn the tide against Crystal Palace after three consecutive losses for the Blues in the last three matches. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Starting lineups:
Chelsea: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Gallagher, Jorginho, Chukwuemeka, Hall, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz
Crystal Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guehi (C), Anderson, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucoure, Olise, Eze, Zaha, Ayew

MATCH PREVIEW

Chelsea manager Graham Potter called on his side to be positive when it takes on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday as the pressure mounts on him to halt a dismal run of form.

Chelsea has lost six of its last eight matches in all competitions.

A 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Thursday dealt another blow to its chances of qualifying for the Champions League, leaving it 10th in the Premier League standings and 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, which has a game in hand.

ALSO READ: Rashford scores the winner as Man United beats Man City 2-1 in the Premier League

“We have to recover from the disappointment of Thursday’s game and then we have to assess all the players in terms of recovery and injuries,” Potter told reporters ahead of Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge.

“Then we have to try to be positive and move forward and take a home game on. It’s another London derby against a team with dangerous players so we have to be good ourselves and prepare the team.”

Chelsea will be without new loan signing Joao Felix for three matches after he was sent off at Fulham.

The Portugal forward looked sharp, but his debut ended when he was shown a straight red card in the 58th minute for a reckless tackle on Fulham defender Kenny Tete.

“Of course, I’m disappointed because he came here to play. You saw his quality when he was on the pitch against Fulham and then to lose him for three games is a real blow for us,” Potter said.

“But there’s nothing we can do now, we just have to deal with it.”

Potter praised his Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira, saying the Frenchman had done a “fantastic job”.

“Young players so they’re not maybe as consistent as they would like,” Potter said.

“But the quality they have with (Eberechi) Eze, (Michael) Olise, (Wilfried) Zaha, there’s players there who can travel with the ball well, who can attack, who can eliminate you in one-on-one situations.

“Then I think they’ve improved their build-up phase of the game. The two centre backs are good with the ball and they’re a competitive team.”

Palace is 12th in the standings.

(with inputs from Reuters)

When and where will Chelsea vs Crystal Palace be played?
The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London, England. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 pm IST kick-off (2:00 pm BST).
How can I watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in India?
The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match will be live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD.
How or where can I live stream Chelsea vs Crystal Palace?
The Premier League match, Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on smartphones and laptops.

