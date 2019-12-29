Premier League LIVE score, updates : Arsenal vs Chelsea

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday.

Lineups:

Arsenal: Leno (GK); Maitland-Niles, Chambers, David Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Guendouzi, Nelso, Ozil; Lacazette, Aubameyang (C) OUT: Sokratis, Xhaka. IN: Chambers, Guendouzi. Chelsea: Kepa(GK); Rudiger, Tomori, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Kante, Kovacic, Emerson; Willian, Abraham, Mount OUT: Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho. IN: Mount, Kovacic.

Sunday's fixture against Chelsea will Mikel Arteta's first home fixture as Arsenal manager after he took over former Gunners legend Freddie Ljungberg who took over as the interim manager following Unai Emery's sacking last month.

Team News:

Arsenal: Centre-back Sokratis has been ruled out after suffering concussion in the 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth, but Calum Chambers is available after serving a one-match suspension. Granit Xhaka misses out due to illness.

Gabriel Martinelli (thigh), Hector Bellerin (hamstring), Rob Holding (knee) and Dani Cellabos (hamstring) will be assessed, while Sead Kolasinac (ankle) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) are ruled out.

Chelsea: Frank Lampard will welcome back midfielder Mateo Kovacic to the squad following a one-match ban, while Marcos Alonso (knock) could also return. Reece James (ankle), however, is not expected to recover in time.