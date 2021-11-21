Football EPL EPL Premier League: Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0 to go second in the league table Arsenal looked crushed at the end, its eight-game unbeaten run over and yet again leaving Anfield empty-handed. The result left the Gunners fifth in the league. Reuters 21 November, 2021 01:04 IST Takumi Minamino (obscured) celebrates with teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane of Liverpool after scoring his team's fourth goal. - Getty Images Reuters 21 November, 2021 01:04 IST Imperious Liverpool extended its Premier League home winning streak against Arsenal to six on Saturday with an easy 4-0 victory that lifted it to second in the table.Sadio Mane met a perfect free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 39th minute to plant a header across Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for Liverpool's opening goal.Ramsdale produced a string of spectacular saves to keep Jurgen Klopp's silky strikers at bay. But he could do nothing to stop Diogo Jota from skipping past him in the 52nd minute after a dreadful misplaced pass from Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares.AS IT HAPPENED: Premier League Highlights: Rampant Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0; Minamino, Salah, Jota and Mane on the scoresheetInevitably, Mohamed Salah got in on the act with a close-range volley from a Mane cross in the 73rd minute, before Takumi Minamino came off the bench to turn in a cross from Alexander-Arnold with his first touch in the 77th.Arsenal showed a few flashes of resistance and attacking spirit in the first half - not least from manager Mikel Arteta who squared up angrily with Klopp over a foul in an ugly touch-line exchange that earned both yellow cards.But the Londoners looked crushed at the end, their eight-game unbeaten run over and yet again leaving Anfield empty-handed. The result left Arsenal fifth in the league. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :