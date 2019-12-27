Football EPL EPL Martial scores twice as United crushes Newcastle 4-1 Anthony Martial scored on both sides of half time as Manchester United recorded a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Reuters MANCHESTER 27 December, 2019 01:19 IST Anthony Martial was gifted a goal in the 51st minute by Newcastle United. - Getty Images Reuters MANCHESTER 27 December, 2019 01:19 IST Anthony Martial scored twice as Manchester United hit back in emphatic fashion from a rocky start against Newcastle United to open its Christmas programme with a 4-1 victory at Old Trafford on Thursday.Teenager Matty Longstaff gave Newcastle a surprise 17th-minute lead -- reviving memories of his winner against United in the reverse fixture at St James' Park this season -- but United struck three times before halftime.Anthony Martial's shot crept in at the near post six minutes later to calm the Old Trafford jitters and youngster Mason Greenwood thumped home a second before Marcus Rashford's header put the hosts in control.Newcastle hardly helped itself with some dreadful defending and gifted Martial a second goal in the 51st minute to make the result a formality.United could have scored more with Paul Pogba making an appearance off the bench and almost adding a fifth.It was the perfect response to last weekend's 2-0 defeat by Watford for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side which is in seventh spot with 28 points, four behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Newcastle is 10th with 25 points. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos