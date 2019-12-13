Klopp and Mane win Premier League awards after Liverpool boss agrees new deal

Jurgen Klopp saluted his players after adding the Premier League Manager of the Month award to the long-term Liverpool contract extension he signed on Friday.

The German claimed the prize for the third time this term in a quick reminder of why the Reds handed him a deal running through to 2024.

Klopp guided the European champion to four successive victories in November, including a crucial 3-1 win over title rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool sits eight points clear of second-placed Leicester City after 16 matches, with champions City 14 points behind the leaders.

"It feels really good," Klopp said. "But I don't take it personally. My players are responsible for that, obviously, because they have so far played an outstanding season."

Among the most impressive performers for Liverpool has been Sadio Mane, who was named Player of the Month.

Mane found the net three times and registered one assist in November.

Among the goals was a late winner in the 2-1 victory at Aston Villa, as the Reds came from behind with two strikes in the closing stages.

The Senegal international has been in fine form throughout the season, elevating himself to become arguably Liverpool's most crucial player in attack, with nine goals and four assists in his 15 league outings.

Mane's stellar record has helped the club charge to a 46-point haul that has them on track to to win its first league title in 30 years.