Premier League: Manchester City goes fifth with Newcastle win, Everton beats Sheffield United

Manchester City breezed to a 2-0 home win over Newcastle United thanks to goals in each half from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres, a result that lifted the side to fifth in the Premier League on Saturday.

On a rainy, cold night at the Etihad Stadium, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce started with a five-man backline but there was little his side could do to keep control of City's array of attacking talent.

The home side went ahead in the 14th minute when Gundogan calmly fired home Raheem Sterling's pass from close range after a typically patient and incisive build-up from Pep Guardiola's side.





With City dominant in possession throughout, it took until the sixth minute of the second half for Newcastle to register a shot on target, but all it did was provoke the host even more, and four minutes later Guardiola's boys went 2-0 up.

A concerted attack that ebbed and flowed across the field ended when Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez could only deflect a cross from Joao Cancelo into the path of Ferran Torres, who scored with a simple finish.

Torres, who spurned a couple of other decent chances on the night, was replaced by Sergio Aguero in the 77th minute. He forced a superb save from Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow minutes after coming on, but there was to be no further goals as City coasted to victory.

"We could have scored more, but most important was the three points. We should always share the responsibility to score goals, there are enough quality players in the team," goal-scorer Gundogan said following the final whistle.

Manchester City, which travels to second-placed Everton on Monday, climbs to fifth in the table with 26 points after 14 games while Newcastle, which is 12th on 18 points, hosts league leader Liverpool on Wednesday.



Sigurdsson struck in the 80th minute, planting a calm shot past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale into the far corner. - Getty Images



Sigurdsson gives Everton 1-0 win at Sheffield United



Everton moved two places up to second and finished in the top four on Christmas Day for the first time in 16 years after a late Gylfi Sigurdsson goal gave them a 1-0 win at bottom team Sheffield United on Saturday.

The result left Everton on 29 points from 15 games, two behind champion and leaders Liverpool which is at home to West Browmich Albion on Sunday, while the winless Blades stayed rooted to the bottom with two points.

Missing several key players, Everton looked subdued in the first half and nearly fell behind in the 16th minute as Ben Godfrey cleared David McGoldrick's scrambled shot off the line.

The visitor came close in the 29th when Dominic Calvert-Lewin superbly chested down a long pass by Michael Keane and unleashed a ferocious volley from the edge of the penalty area just wide of the far post.

Oliver Burke slammed a close-range shot from a tight angle across the face of goal at the other end on the stroke of halftime before the game fizzed out in the second half and appeared to be heading for a barren draw.

But Icelandic midfielder Sigurdsson struck in the 80th minute, planting a calm shot past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale into the far corner after good work from substitute Bernard and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.