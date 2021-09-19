Lingard, De Gea earn dramatic late win for Man United over West Ham

Jesse Lingard scored a stunning late goal and David de Gea saved a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United beat West Ham United 2-1 in a dramatic Premier League match on Sunday.

West Ham had gone ahead on the half-hour mark with a deflected strike from Said Benrahma but the visitors responded quickly, Cristiano Ronaldo heading a Bruno Fernandes cross at Lukasz Fabianksi and following up to tap the ball into the net.

Substitute Lingard hit a thumping shot into the top corner in the 89th minute against his former club but West Ham was awarded a penalty moments later for a handball by defender Luke Shaw.

Mark Noble stepped up to take the penalty immediately after coming off the bench but De Gea guessed correctly and dived to turn his spot-kick away.

Manchester United is second in the standings with 13 points from five games while West Ham has eight after suffering its first defeat of the season.

It was the first time De Gea had kept out a penalty since April 2016, having let in the previous 40 spot-kicks he had faced including 11 in the shootout in last season's Europa League final loss to Villarreal.

"It was the last minute, I made the save. Going through my head was 'save the ball'. It's a massive three points for us," De Gea said.

"It was a really tough game, both teams had good chances, again a great goal from Jesse. In the dressing room we said the three points were the most important thing."

There was also a sense of redemption for Lingard, whose stray pass had given away Young Boys' last-gasp winner in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"Mistakes happen in football, you have to overcome those things," said Lingard, who scored nine Premier League goals for West Ham last season after joining on loan.

"I got a brilliant reception. I had a good time here but I have to move on with Man United and do my best," he added.

Brighton earns 2-1 victory over Leicester

Brighton & Hove Albion secured a 2-1 home win over Leicester City on Sunday thanks to a controversial penalty and a Danny Welbeck header that put iit third in the Premier League despite Jamie Vardy's 150th goal in his 250th game for the Foxes.

The hosts went ahead after 35 minutes when Leicester's Jannik Vestergaard was adjudged to have handled the ball and despite the replay showing he was being fouled by Neal Maupay the decision stood, with Maupay blasting home the spot kick.

Welbeck made it two five minutes after the break, stealing in behind Vardy to score with a glancing header form a free kick, but Vardy was not ready to let the game go.

The striker pulled one back for Leicester in the 61st with a close-range finish after a delightful ball from Youri Tielemans and the visitors surged forward looking for an equaliser.

The Foxes had the ball in the net twice more before the final whistle but both times Harvey Barnes was judged to be in an offside position as the home side hung on to win.

Foxes boss Brendan Rogers was left fuming about some of the officiating as his side continued its struggle to get its league campaign firing on all cylinders.

"It was not a penalty, and we were really surprised when that went against us. I think it’s clear and I’m just disappointed with it,” he told the BBC.

The victory lifts Brighton to provisional third spot on 12 points, one behind leader Liverpool and Manchester United, though it could be overtaken if Chelsea wins at Tottenham Hotspur later on Sunday. Leicester is 12th on six points.

“We’ve won two and lost three so it’s not a great start and by no way have we hit top gear that’s for sure," Rogers added.

"But I feel that some things have gone against us in terms of injuries... but I also feel it’s our responsibility and, in particular, mine - I need to find the balance in the team.”