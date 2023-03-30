Premier League

Human rights abusers could be disqualified by English Premier League

As well as human rights abusers, any individuals or companies subject to government sanctions can also be disqualified.

LONDON 30 March, 2023
The changes begin with immediate effect and were unanimously approved by the clubs, the league said.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The changes begin with immediate effect and were unanimously approved by the clubs, the league said. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Owners and directors of English Premier League clubs can be disqualified for human rights abuses, the organisation said on Thursday.

The league announced changes to its Owners’ and Directors’ Test (OADT), which include new rules that will give it power to remove leading officials if they contravene them.

Notably, there will be annual checks by the league to ensure directors are complying with the OADT.

The changes begin with immediate effect and were unanimously approved by the clubs, the league said.

Human rights abuses will be based on the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020.

Criminal offenses involving violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes can also lead to disqualification.

In addition, the league will have the power to block potential directors who are under investigation for “conduct that would result in a ‘disqualifying event’ if proven.”

A new independent oversight panel will review decisions taken by the league.

