Guardiola faces Gundogan injury worry after Brighton loss

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had suffered a muscle injury in its 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday, a potential worry for the Spaniard with the Champions League final looming.

Gundogan opened the scoring with a second-minute header against Brighton but was forced to leave the action in the 56th minute.

"He was a little bit injured, yeah. It was a kick, he started the second half and he had niggles in the muscle because he could not run properly, and that's why there was a substitution," Guardiola told BT Sport as the Brighton fans celebrated.

Just under 8,000 fans were allowed into the ground to see the Seagulls take one of its biggest Premier League scalps, and it stayed on long after the final whistle to herald its heroes.

"It's a tough side, congratulations Brighton for the victory, for the season. We started well and it was a tough game because we know the quality they have. After 0-2 we conceded quickly for 1-2, but yeah, for next season, we know," Guardiola said.

City played 80 minutes with 10 men after Joao Cancelo was sent off after a poor attempt to control the ball led him to clatter into Danny Welbeck.

"The game, already 11 against 11 it was tough ... from the beginning (after the early goal) it was a perfect game for us, before the Everton game, before the Champions League, and after 10 against 11 it's more difficult," he added.

City takes on Everton at home on Sunday where it will celebrate winning the Premier League title, while Brighton travels to Arsenal.