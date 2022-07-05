Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape- report

A Premier League footballer has been arrested in London on suspicion of rape, Telegraph reported on Monday.

The player, who was not named for legal reasons, is due to play for his country at the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022 and was arrested in Barnet on Monday.

The unnamed player is currently in custody and is questioned over an alleged attack. Scotland Yard confirmed in a statement that the player was taken into custody in the early hours of Monday.

“On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police,” the Met Police said in a statement. “It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.”

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing,” officers added.

The Premier League season starts on August 5. The player's club was contacted by The Telegraph, but it refused to comment.