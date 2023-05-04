Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City eyes top spot and dethroning Arsenal

The Premier League race continues to get heated up with Arsenal returning to top after a 3-1 win over Chelsea. Manchester City will look to surpass it with a win over West Ham United.

Liverpool remains out of top four but can edge closer to Manchester United with a win over Fulham.

Position Team Games Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Arsenal 34 24 6 4 42 78 2 Manchester City 32 24 4 4 54 76 3 Newcastle United 33 18 11 4 34 65 4 Manchester United 32 19 6 7 10 63 5 Liverpool 33 16 8 9 23 56 6 Tottenham 34 16 6 12 6 54 7 Aston Villa 34 16 6 12 4 54 8 Brighton 31 15 7 9 21 52 9 Brentford 34 12 14 8 8 50 10 Fulham 33 13 6 14 0 45 11 Crystal Palace 34 10 10 14 -10 40 12 Chelsea 33 10 9 14 -7 39 13 Bournemouth 34 11 6 17 -28 39 14 Wolves 34 10 7 17 -21 37 15 West Ham United 33 9 7 17 -10 34 16 Leicester City 34 8 6 20 -13 30 17 Leeds United 34 7 9 18 -24 30 18 Nottingham Forest 34 7 9 18 -32 30 19 Everton 34 6 11 17 -25 29 20 Southampton 34 6 6 22 -32 24

Chelsea’s spell under club legend Frank Lampard, in his current stint as interim manager, continues to be a nightmare as the Blues have failed to register a single win with him in-charge.

After a loss to Arsenal, they slumped to 12th in the league table and may just come agonisingly close to relegation if it continues to lose every game from here.