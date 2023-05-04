Premier League

Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City eyes top spot and dethroning Arsenal

The Premier League race continues to get heated up with Arsenal returning to top after a 3-1 win over Chelsea. Manchester City will look to surpass it with a win over West Ham.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 04 May, 2023 00:05 IST
Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, will hopes to secure a win to get back on top of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, will hopes to secure a win to get back on top of the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Premier League race continues to get heated up with Arsenal returning to top after a 3-1 win over Chelsea. Manchester City will look to surpass it with a win over West Ham United.

Liverpool remains out of top four but can edge closer to Manchester United with a win over Fulham.

PositionTeamGamesWinsDrawsLossesGDPoints
1Arsenal3424644278
2Manchester City3224445476
3Newcastle United33181143465
4Manchester United3219671063
5Liverpool3316892356
6Tottenham3416612654
7Aston Villa3416612454
8Brighton3115792152
9Brentford3412148850
10Fulham3313614045
11Crystal Palace34101014-1040
12Chelsea3310914-739
13Bournemouth3411617-2839
14Wolves3410717-2137
15West Ham United339717-1034
16Leicester City348620-1330
17Leeds United347918-2430
18Nottingham Forest347918-3230
19Everton3461117-2529
20Southampton346622-3224

Chelsea’s spell under club legend Frank Lampard, in his current stint as interim manager, continues to be a nightmare as the Blues have failed to register a single win with him in-charge.

After a loss to Arsenal, they slumped to 12th in the league table and may just come agonisingly close to relegation if it continues to lose every game from here.

