Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City eyes top spot and dethroning Arsenal

The Premier League race continues to get heated up with Arsenal returning to top after a 3-1 win over Chelsea. Manchester City will look to surpass it with a win over West Ham United.
Liverpool remains out of top four but can edge closer to Manchester United with a win over Fulham.
|Position
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GD
|Points
|1
|Arsenal
|34
|24
|6
|4
|42
|78
|2
|Manchester City
|32
|24
|4
|4
|54
|76
|3
|Newcastle United
|33
|18
|11
|4
|34
|65
|4
|Manchester United
|32
|19
|6
|7
|10
|63
|5
|Liverpool
|33
|16
|8
|9
|23
|56
|6
|Tottenham
|34
|16
|6
|12
|6
|54
|7
|Aston Villa
|34
|16
|6
|12
|4
|54
|8
|Brighton
|31
|15
|7
|9
|21
|52
|9
|Brentford
|34
|12
|14
|8
|8
|50
|10
|Fulham
|33
|13
|6
|14
|0
|45
|11
|Crystal Palace
|34
|10
|10
|14
|-10
|40
|12
|Chelsea
|33
|10
|9
|14
|-7
|39
|13
|Bournemouth
|34
|11
|6
|17
|-28
|39
|14
|Wolves
|34
|10
|7
|17
|-21
|37
|15
|West Ham United
|33
|9
|7
|17
|-10
|34
|16
|Leicester City
|34
|8
|6
|20
|-13
|30
|17
|Leeds United
|34
|7
|9
|18
|-24
|30
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|34
|7
|9
|18
|-32
|30
|19
|Everton
|34
|6
|11
|17
|-25
|29
|20
|Southampton
|34
|6
|6
|22
|-32
|24
Chelsea’s spell under club legend Frank Lampard, in his current stint as interim manager, continues to be a nightmare as the Blues have failed to register a single win with him in-charge.
After a loss to Arsenal, they slumped to 12th in the league table and may just come agonisingly close to relegation if it continues to lose every game from here.