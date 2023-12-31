MagazineBuy Print

Premier League points table LIVE: Liverpool tops standings on New Year’s eve before 2024, Arsenal third

The Premier League is living up to its hype, with the top-six fighting it out for the top spot while Aston Villa has proved to be the dark horse under Unai Emery, sitting above defending champion Manchester City.

Published : Dec 31, 2023 19:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arsenal captain Odegaard will look to help his side go top of the table if it wins against Fulham in the penultimate Premier League fixture of 2023.
Arsenal captain Odegaard will look to help his side go top of the table if it wins against Fulham in the penultimate Premier League fixture of 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Arsenal captain Odegaard will look to help his side go top of the table if it wins against Fulham in the penultimate Premier League fixture of 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Before 2023, ends, here is how the points table at the end of 2023:

Before 2023, ends, here is how the points table at the end of 2023:

Position Team Games Wins Draws Losses GD Points
1 Liverpool 19 12 6 1 23 42
2 Aston Villa 20 13 4 3 24 40
3 Arsenal* 20 12 5 3 18 41
4 Man City 19 12 4 3 24 40
5 Tottenham* 20 12 3 5 12 39
6 West Ham United 19 10 3 6 3 33
7 Man United 20 10 1 9 -5 31
8 Brighton 19 8 6 5 5 30
9 Newcastle United 19 9 2 8 12 29
10 Chelsea 20 8 4 8 3 28
11 Wolves 20 8 4 8 -1 28
12 Bournemouth* 19 7 4 8 -6 25
13 Fulham* 20 6 4 19 -8 22
14 Crystal Palace 20 5 6 9 -7 21
15 Nottingham Forest 20 5 5 10 -11 20
16 Brentford 19 5 4 10 -5 19
17 Everton 20 8 2 10 -4 16
18 Luton Town 19 4 3 12 -14 15
19 Burnley 20 3 2 15 -21 11
20 Sheffield United 20 2 3 15 -34 9

