Premier League points table LIVE: Liverpool tops standings on New Year’s eve before 2024, Arsenal third

The Premier League is living up to its hype, with the top-six fighting it out for the top spot while Aston Villa has proved to be the dark horse under Unai Emery, sitting above defending champion Manchester City.
Before 2023, ends, here is how the points table at the end of 2023:
|Position
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GD
|Points
|1
|Liverpool
|19
|12
|6
|1
|23
|42
|2
|Aston Villa
|20
|13
|4
|3
|24
|40
|3
|Arsenal*
|20
|12
|5
|3
|18
|41
|4
|Man City
|19
|12
|4
|3
|24
|40
|5
|Tottenham*
|20
|12
|3
|5
|12
|39
|6
|West Ham United
|19
|10
|3
|6
|3
|33
|7
|Man United
|20
|10
|1
|9
|-5
|31
|8
|Brighton
|19
|8
|6
|5
|5
|30
|9
|Newcastle United
|19
|9
|2
|8
|12
|29
|10
|Chelsea
|20
|8
|4
|8
|3
|28
|11
|Wolves
|20
|8
|4
|8
|-1
|28
|12
|Bournemouth*
|19
|7
|4
|8
|-6
|25
|13
|Fulham*
|20
|6
|4
|19
|-8
|22
|14
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|6
|9
|-7
|21
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|5
|5
|10
|-11
|20
|16
|Brentford
|19
|5
|4
|10
|-5
|19
|17
|Everton
|20
|8
|2
|10
|-4
|16
|18
|Luton Town
|19
|4
|3
|12
|-14
|15
|19
|Burnley
|20
|3
|2
|15
|-21
|11
|20
|Sheffield United
|20
|2
|3
|15
|-34
|9
