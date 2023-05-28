Premier League Final Day LIVE updates: Kane scores to give Spurs lead vs Leeds; Leicester, Everton games goalless

Follow for all live updates from the Premier League relegation battle as the final-day action unfolds.

Premier League points table right now

Position Team Points Matches Played Goals Scored Goal Difference 17 Everton 34 38 33 -24 18 Leicester City 32 38 49 -18 19 Leeds United 31 38 47 -28 20 Southampton (relegated) 24 38 32 -37

Harry Kane scores for Spurs and Leeds trail early in the game. No goals in the other two games and that means Everton is safe and Leicester and Leeds go down as things stand.

How can Everton can avoid relegation?

With a draw vs. Bournemouth and if Leicester City fails to win vs. West Ham and Leeds don’t win by three goals. ⦿ With a loss vs. Bournemouth, a Leicester City defeat to West Ham and a Leeds United defeat vs. Tottenham.

How can Leicester avoid relegation?

⦿ With a win vs. West Ham and with an Everton draw or loss vs. Bournemouth and if Leeds do not win vs. Tottenham by 11+ goals.

How can Leeds avoid relegation?

With a win vs. Tottenham by 3+ goals and if Everton draws vs. Bournemouth and if Leicester City fails to win vs. West Ham. ⦿ With a win vs. Tottenham by 11+ goals and if Everton fails to win Bournemouth along with a Leicester City win vs. West Ham.

LINEUPS Everton vs Bournemouth EVE - Pickford; Tarkowski, Mina, Coady; Gueye, Garner, Onana, Doucoure, Gray, Mcneil; Iwobi BOU - Travers; Kelly, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Smith; Lerma, Billing, Ouattara, Christie, Brooks; Solanke Leeds vs Spurs LEE - Robles; Ayling, Wober, Kristensen, Struijk; Cooper, Koch, Mckennie, Forshaw, Harrison; Rodrigo TOT - Forster; Davies, Lenglet, Sanchez, Royal; Skipp, Bissouma, Porro, Son; Kane, Kulusevski Leicester vs West Ham LEI - Iverson; Thomas, Evans, Faes, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison; Iheanacho WHU - Fabianski; Cresswell, Aguerd, Coufal, Kehrer; Rice, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

A rallying call from Everton fans ahead of its final game of the season. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City has already been crowned the Premier League champion and the Champions League spots have also been decided, but there is still a lot to play for in English top-flight football.

As the Premier League 2022-23 season reaches its final matchday, three teams will battle it out to survive to stay in the Premier League for the upcoming season.

Fixtures for the three sides Everton vs Bournemouth Leicester vs West Ham Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur All games start at 9:00 PM IST

With Southampton already relegated, two teams out of Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City will join the Saints in the Championship next season.

Premier League points table ahead of the final gameweek

Position Team Points Matches Played Goals Scored Goal Difference 17 Everton 33 37 33 -24 18 Leicester City 31 37 49 -18 19 Leeds United 31 37 47 -27 20 Southampton (relegated) 24 37 32 -37

For all permutations and combinations - Premier League 2022-23 relegation scenarios: How can Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City survive?

On the other side

Luton Town earns first-ever Premier League promotion; beats Coventry City in Championship playoff final

Luton will play in the Premier League for the first time next season after beating Coventry following a penalty shootout in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday.

Coventry’s Fankaty Dabo sent his spot kick high and wide to give Luton a 6-5 win in the shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time in what is usually dubbed the most lucrative match in world football. The winner is expected to get in excess of $200 million in future earnings for gaining promotion to the Premier League, the richest league in world football.

It marks Luton’s first return to England’s top division since 1991-92 — the year before it was rebranded as the Premier League.