Premier League 2022-23 relegation scenarios: How can Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City survive?

Manchester City has already been crowned the Premier League champion and the Champions League spots have also been decided, but there is still a lot to play for in English top-flight football.

As the Premier League 2022-23 season reaches its final matchday, three teams will battle it out to survive to stay in the Premier League for the upcoming season.

With Southampton already relegated, two teams out of Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City will join the Saints in the Championship next season.

Before going into the scenarios along with the permutations and combinations, here is a look at how the lower-half of the Premier League points table stands at the moment.

Position Team Points Matches Played Goals Scored Goal Difference Next Match 17 Everton 33 37 33 -24 Bournemouth (May 28) 18 Leicester City 31 37 49 -18 West Ham United (May 28) 19 Leeds United 31 37 47 -27 Tottenham Hotspur (May 28) 20 Southampton (relegated) 24 37 32 -37 Liverpool (May 28)

Everton relegation scenarios and permutations

Everton is the best-placed and most likely team to stay in the Premier League. Everton was in a tricky position as Leicester headed into its match against Newcastle United. However, Foxes’ defeat put the Toffees back in the driving seat.

If Everton wins its final match against Bournemouth, it would ensure survival. However, if it drops points, a win for either Leicester City or Leeds would put the Toffees in serious danger.

How can Everton can avoid relegation?

⦿ With a win vs. Bournemouth.

With a win vs. Bournemouth. ⦿ With a draw vs. Bournemouth and if Leicester City fail to win vs. West Ham and Leeds United fails to win vs. Tottenham.

With a draw vs. Bournemouth and if Leicester City fail to win vs. West Ham and Leeds United fails to win vs. Tottenham. ⦿ With a loss vs. Bournemouth, a Leicester City defeat to West Ham and a Leeds United defeat vs. Tottenham.

Leicester City relegation scenarios and permutations

Leicester City had its destiny in its own hands as it played Newcastle United, but a loss means that the Foxes would need to depend on other results going in their favour.

However, Leicester needs to beat West Ham to have a chance at avoiding relegation. If it loses, it falls short of Everton’s tally regardless of other results.

How can Leicester avoid relegation?

⦿ With a win vs. West Ham and with an Everton draw or loss vs. Bournemouth and if Leeds do not win vs. Tottenham by 11+ goals.

Leeds United relegation scenarios and permutations

Leeds United is the most likely team to go down to the Championship out of the three teams in contention. To have a shot at survival, nothing less than a win would do against Tottenham Hotspur. Along with that, they would also need help from other teams.

How can Leeds avoid relegation?