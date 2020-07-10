Premier League: Man United thumps Villa; Tottenham, Everton claim draws

Manchester United kept up its chase for a top-four spot with a comfortable 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday.

The victory means United, which is now unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions, became the first team since the formation of the Premier League to win four consecutive matches in the competition by a margin of three or more goals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Leicester City and two adrift of Chelsea in third with four games left.

United went ahead in the 27th minute after a debatable penalty award when referee Jon Moss ruled that Ezri Konsa had brought down Bruno Fernandes just inside the box. The Portugal international rose to convert the spot-kick.

Villa keeper Pepe Reina was kept busy, dealing with efforts from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood while Fernandes missed a great chance when he headed over when unmarked with the goal at his mercy.

There was no dispute about United's second goal, though, just before the break, a thundering drive from the talented Greenwood after good work from Martial.

Paul Pogba wrapped up the win against a Villa side which looked demoralised when Fernandes played a clever corner deep to the Frenchman outside the box and the World Cup winner placed the ball in the bottom corner past a motionless Reina.

Martial blasted against the bar as United threatened to run riot against Dean Smith's side which is next to bottom on 27 points, four behind 17th-placed Watford.

Earlier in the day, another relegation-threatened team -- Bournemouth -- had a late goal disallowed by VAR as it had to settle for a 0-0 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Callum Wilson thought he had grabbed a crucial win in Bournemouth's desperate battle to avoid the drop but his overhead kick was chalked off for handball after the ball hit the arm of Joshua King on the way into the net.

Harry Wilson was then denied a stoppage-time winner by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris' unbelievable save against the run of play as a dreary game sprang to life.

There were more than 10 minutes of stoppage time after Bournemouth's Adam Smith was carried off on a stretcher in the second half after lengthy treatment for a head injury.

Meanwhile, Everton's Brazilian forward Richarlison cancelled out Danny Ings's opener for Southampton as the teams drew 1-1 at the Goodison Park.

Ings has now scored 19 of Southampton's 43 goals in the league this season as he continues to push his claims for an England call-up.

Everton is now unbeaten in 10 straight Premier League games at Goodison Park, while Southampton has earned 27 points away from home this season, the fourth most of any Premier League side.